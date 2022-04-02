BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $84,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1,976.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after buying an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in V.F. by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 44.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in V.F. by 1.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in V.F. by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.