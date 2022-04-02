Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.28.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.64. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.