Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of LULU opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.66 and its 200 day moving average is $380.64. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

