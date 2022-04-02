Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

