Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $30.02 on Friday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.
About Phreesia (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.