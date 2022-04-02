PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 324,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.95 price target for the company.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In other news, President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $25,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,933 shares of company stock worth $177,781. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PEDEVCO by 10,373.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.