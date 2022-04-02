Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

