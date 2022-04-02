SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $348.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.68 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

