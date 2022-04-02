Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 5,838 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after buying an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,247,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $339.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.19 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.65.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

