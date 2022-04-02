StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,035,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

