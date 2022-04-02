StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.13. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in Park City Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

