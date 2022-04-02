Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Declines By 18.7%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Socket Mobile by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 53,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCKT opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

