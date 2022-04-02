Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Up 28.0% in March

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $270.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.48. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.