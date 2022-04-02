Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,298 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after buying an additional 858,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCB. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

