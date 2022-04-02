Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

