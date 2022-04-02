SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.
NYSE:SAP opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,815,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
