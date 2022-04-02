SAP (NYSE:SAP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

NYSE:SAP opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.40. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.14 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SAP by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,815,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

