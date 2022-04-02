StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE REVG opened at $13.33 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $839.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in REV Group by 99,137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in REV Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 83,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.