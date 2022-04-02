Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. Masco has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.62.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

