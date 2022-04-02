Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Short Interest Down 23.2% in March

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1,702.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 44,709 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000.

ELAT stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

