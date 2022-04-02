Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 961,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIFZF. Scotiabank downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

