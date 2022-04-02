StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXLW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,092,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

