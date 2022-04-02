StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities cut their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRAA opened at $45.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

