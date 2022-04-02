CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTS. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $6.70 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $355.76 million, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

