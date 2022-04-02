Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 811,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 547,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18.

Get Creatd alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurie Weisberg acquired 28,571 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Frommer acquired 180,000 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 258,520 shares of company stock valued at $460,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Creatd by 56.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.