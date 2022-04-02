Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Trading Up 2.3%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Rating) was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 17,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.
About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)
