Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.97 and last traded at C$23.97. 81,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 89,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.93.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.