SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading Down 2.6%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 181,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 128,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42.
About SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
