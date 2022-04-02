SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading Down 2.6%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 181,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 128,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLS. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

