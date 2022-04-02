WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.22. 24,025 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 7,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

