Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.91 and traded as high as C$33.58. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.12, with a volume of 166,950 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

