Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 942,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NDAQ stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

