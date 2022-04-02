Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.78. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 509 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70.

About Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL)

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

