2,251,932 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,251,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,058,000 after buying an additional 59,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Griffon by 28.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 30.4% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

