Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,448,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.07% of Viad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viad by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viad in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

