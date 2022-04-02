Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,478,020 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,478,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,755,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 3.83. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

