First National Corp MA ADV Buys New Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.83. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $73.42 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

