Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives $1,629.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,629.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BURBY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.30) to GBX 1,928 ($25.26) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.47) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $32.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

