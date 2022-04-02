CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives $3.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.19) to €3.30 ($3.63) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

