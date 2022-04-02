National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NBGIF opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. National Bank of Greece has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

NBGIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on National Bank of Greece in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.63) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

