Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Shares Up 7.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYES)

Rise Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California. The company was formerly known as Rise Resources Inc and changed its name to Rise Gold Corp.

