iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $49.24 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden National Bank owned 0.41% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.