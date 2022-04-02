iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

IUSB stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $54.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000.

