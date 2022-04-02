DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:DSL opened at $14.63 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $4,680,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

