iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

