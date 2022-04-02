Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $246.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average is $221.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

