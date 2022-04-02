Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

