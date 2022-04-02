Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.