628,090 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 628,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.69.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

