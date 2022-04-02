StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

