Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 540,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile (Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.