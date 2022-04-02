Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $106.70 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,219,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $3,954,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 387.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK stock opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

