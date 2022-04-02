Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 3,553,931 Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,553,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

